Funeral Mass for Dolores Mae “Doty” Armand Drouin of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.

Dolores Drouin, age 75, passed away on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Harold Drouin of Mansura; daughters, Melissa Gros (Blake) and Shuntel Clements, both of Mansura; sons, Emanuel Drouin of Mansura and Dwayne Drouin (Melanie) of Cottonport; nine grandchildren: Joshua Ponthieux, Keith Gros, Derek Drouin, Hunter Drouin, Danielle Drouin, John Drouin, Heather Drouin, Jessie Drouin, and Emily Francois; and fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Genevive Blanchard of Morgan City, Darlene Gaspard of Cottonport, and Susan Cook of Cottonport; brothers, Thaddeus Armand of Goudeau and Donavan Armand of Cottonport.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Joshua Pontheiux, Keith Gros, Derek Drouin, Hunter Drouin, John Drouin, Jessie Drouin, & Steven St. Romain; and crossbearer, Tyler Drouin.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Drouin; parents, Leroy J. & Odessa Pastor Armand; sisters, Lois Milligan, Judy Bordelon, and Theresa Bordelon; brother, Victor Armand.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 11:00am on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

The family would like to graciously thank both Kindred at Home and Serenity Home Care for taking great care for “Doty.”

