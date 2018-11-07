Big Bend – Funeral Services for Dolson Ray Dufour, Sr. will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Ramji Shoury, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery in Big Bend under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Dolson Ray Dufour, Sr., age 63 of Big Bend, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 3:21 P.M.

Dolson was a fun loving man who enjoyed the company of family and friends. He grew up on his family farm working with his parents and siblings while appreciating very few luxuries and knowing the meaning of a hard day’s work. He also was employed with Mayeux’s Fish Market in Simmesport for over 28 years. Dolson loved to cook and cherished the facial expressions when family and friends took that first bite of his specialty Cajun cuisine. He will surely be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Dolson “Froggie” (Laurie Mayeux) Dufour, Jr. of Big Bend, siblings, Gerard (Glenda) Dufour of Big Bend, Clyde (Debra) Dufour of Simmesport and Patricia Dufour of Big Bend. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dolson was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Dufour, Jr. and Rose Mose Dufour and his sister, Gail Dufour.

The Dufour Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.