Don James Pastor, age 79, Bordelonville native

Don James Pastor, age 79, entered into eternal rest with his Lord Jesus on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was a native of Bordelonville, LA and a resident of River Ridge, LA. Beloved husband of Evelyn Marcotte Pastor for 55 years. Father of Don R. Pastor and Brett J. Pastor (Stefani). Grandfather of Alaina Pastor Brewer (Larry Brewer, III) and Victoria Pastor. Son of the late Essie Bordelon Pastor and Walter J. Pastor, Sr. Brother of Francis A. Pastor, Walter J. Pastor, Jr. (Carol), Linda Turner (Wayne), Sherrill LaBorde and the late Bernadine Maddie, Julia Rachal, Barbara Maddie, Gloria Chatelain and Gene Pastor. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Pastor was a retired supervisor for CSX Railroad. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and during Hurricane Betsy while in the Army National Guard he was able to rescue several people in Chalmette. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Church in River Ridge, a member of the DD Club, a member and past President of Harahan Lion’s Club and a member and past Post Commander (2011-2012) of American Legion Post 397 in Harahan. He served as the Eyeglass Chairman for the Lion’s Club where he recycled at least 250,000 pairs of eyeglasses. Mr. Pastor received several awards including the President’s Medal of Honor by the CSX Railroad, Lion of the Year Award (1977-1978), the Louisiana Lion’s Eye Foundation Knight of Sight Award, the Lion’s International First Vice Board of Directors Award, the Lion’s International Award for Second Vice President (1978-1979), the Lion’s International Melvin Jones Fellow Award for Dedicated Humanitarian Services and also received numerous Certificates of Appreciation from the District Governor’s Cabinet and the Lion’s International President’s Certificate of Appreciation. Mr. Pastor was a true outdoorsman and was an avid deer hunter. He loved playing cards, especially poker with his American Legion buddies and enjoyed newspaper puzzles, putting together jigsaw puzzles and he loved to eat, fried seafood being one of his favorite meals. He liked to watch and participate in sports. He played in the CSX golf tournaments and was on the Bowling League at Colonial Bowling Alley in Harahan. He had a great sense of humor and was a big jokester, especially with his granddaughters. He was enjoyable to be around. He loved being behind the camera taking pictures and capturing memories during the holidays and at family gatherings. Most of all he was a true family man who was most passionate about spending time with and talking to his sons and granddaughters. He was a very generous and thoughtful man, especially to his family. He was a man of few words who demonstrated his love by his actions. He touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Saturday, March 27, 2021 beginning at 10:30 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home’s Chapel. Masks are required when attending services. Interment will be in Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Lung Association. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.