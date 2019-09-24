Donald Anthony Scallan, Jr. age 69 of Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Donald Anthony Scallan, Jr. of Cottonport will begin at 11am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.

Donald A. Scallan, Jr., age 69, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a long valiant battle with cancer. Don was born on October 4, 1949 in Baton Rouge, LA to Donald & Mary Scallan. He graduated from Cottonport High School and Louisiana Tech University with degree in Mechanical Engineering. Don started work at Southland Engineers in Lake Charles specializing in HVAC design. From there, he moved on to the paper industry working for Boise Southern, Kimberly Clark, and then retiring from Georgia Pacific. Don had a passion for his work but was also a very avid fisherman. Don had a unique sense of humor and would express that through short sayings that he’d come up with which came to be known as UD’isms. “UD” being short for Uncle Don. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Yvette Sprague & husband John; brothers, David Scallan & wife Gay and O’Keefe Scallan; Aunt Sylvia Cotana; Uncle Jerry Scallan; nieces, Danielle Scallan Blanchard and Abigail Scallan McAlister; nephews, Jonathan Scallan, Joel Scallan, Jonathan Sprague, Brendan Sprague, Charles Sprague, Blake Scallan, and Evan Scallan; as well as his dear friend, Linda Neyland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Mary Brassette Scallan.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: David Scallan, O’Keefe Scallan, Jonathan Scallan, Joel Scallan, Jonathan Sprague, & Brendan Sprague.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 11am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville.