Donald Courtney age 61 of Bunkie

Funeral services will be held for Minister Donald Courtney at the Church of Deliverance in Marksville, La. on Saturday March 25, 2017 at 11:00 am with Apostle June A. Barton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Courtney, age 61, of Bunkie, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La. On Monday, March 20, 2017. He was preceded in death by his Parents Willie and Alberta Courtney, Sr..

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Frank Courtney; five sons, David Courtney, Jonathan Augustine, Darnell Jacob, Amos Richard, Earnest Johnson; five daughters, Charity Ford, Naomi Scott, Cabrina Courtney, Charlene Jordan, Yvonne Gaines; two brothers, Ronald Courtney, Willie Courtney, Jr.; four sisters, Ollie Barbin, Joann Courtney, Debra Jones, Wilma Ford and 23 grandchildren.

He was a member of the Church of Deliverance, a mechanic and brick layer. Former employee of Robert Augustine Construction.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 9:00 am until service time at the church.