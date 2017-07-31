Donald Gene Dauzat, age 80, of Marksville

Donald Gene Dauzat

Marksville – Funeral services for Donald Gene Dauzat were held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Crawford officiating. Burial followed in St. Joseph’s Cemetery II under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Dauzat, age 80 of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8:47 a.m.

Donald will now be joined in Heaven by his wife, Ida Mae Marks Dauzat; parents, Albert and Florence Lachney Dauzat; and brothers, John, Herman and Hilton Dauzat.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Donald “Ray” (Shirley) Dauzat of Belledeau, Wayne (Brenda) Dauzat of Marksville, Gary (Stephany) Dauzat of Marksville, Jeffery (Kathleen) Dauzat of Marksville, Glenn Dauzat of Marksville, Mark Dauzat of Marksville, Kevin (Christy) Dauzat of Marksville, Sharon Carmouche of Marksville, Rachael Carmouche of Marksville, and Gail (David) Barbin of Echo; brother, Raymond (Jenny) Dauzat of Marksville; 26 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.