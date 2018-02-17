Donald Guillot, age 74, of Bunkie

Donald Guillot

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Donald Guillot on Monday, February 19, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday, February 19, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Guillot, age 74, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Riviere de Soleil. Born on October 22, 1943, he was a retired off-shore welder and carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Susie Bernard Guillot; his brother, Fred Guillot; and his two sisters, Diane Dufour and Debbie Bernard.

He is survived by his daughter, Romona Guillot of Marksville; his two sons, Irving Guillot of Hessmer and Brian Guillot of Evergreen; his two sisters, Vivian Ducote of Marksville and Judy Guillot; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.