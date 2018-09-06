Donald Morgan, age 90, of Mansura

Donald Morgan

MANSURA - Graveside services for Donald Morgan of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Cemetery on Monday, September 10th, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Donald Morgan, age 90, passed away at the OakMont Estates Assisted Living Home of Mansura on Thursday, September 6th, 2018. He was born on May 15, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Eva Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Yvette Ann Morgan of Mansura; step-son, Michael P. Normand of Raeford, North Carolina; and sister Betty Jo Jeansonne of Mansura.