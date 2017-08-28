Donald R. Blackwell, Sr., age 76, of Baton Rouge

Donald R. Blackwell, Sr.

BATON ROUGE - Funeral services for Donald R. Blackwell, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 9 a.m. until services.

Donald R. Blackwell, Sr., age 76, a native of Donaldsonville, and former resident of Spring Bayou WMA, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Draeger Blackwell; his five children, Donna (Kevin) Gildersleeve, Donald (Bernice) Blackwell, Jr., David Blackwell, Robert (Stephanie) Blackwell, and John Blackwell; his brother, John Wayne (Evelyn) Blackwell; grandchildren, Justin (Leigha) Gildersleeve, Jana Gildersleeve, Thomas (Melina) Gildersleeve, Lauren Blackwell, Benjamin Blackwell, Connor Blackwell, Chelsea Blackwell; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson Brown, Gaberiel Blackwell, Lilly Blackwell, Gage Gildersleeve, Kase Gildersleeve.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Blanche Purvis Blackwell; his brothers, Milton Blackwell, Nelson Blackwell, and Malcom Blackwell; and his sisters Joyce Dedman, Helen Shelton, Patsy Rushing.

Pallbearers will be Rodney Blackwell, Randall Rushing, Andy Rushing, Ronnie Shelton, Jason Blackwell and Justin Gildersleeve.

