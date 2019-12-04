Funeral services for Donald Ray Porter will be held at Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Michael Gonzales, officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Donald R. Porter, age 61 of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 9:30 A.M.

Donald was a retired Lieutenant with 31 years of service with Angola State Penitentiary. He loved his family and church where he was a Deacon with Congregation First Baptist Church. Donald will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Robin Porter of Marksville, Cheryl Porter of Marksville and Angela Porter of Marksville. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, Great-nieces and Great-nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Almena Porter and brothers, Henry Wayne Bowie and Bobby Charles Bowie.

The Porter Family has requested that a visitation be held at Congregational First Baptist Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. To extend on-line condolences to the Porter Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Sedrick Porter, Demetrius Porter, Michael Porter, Jason Williams, Cameron Greenhouse, Traveon McGlory, Travis Collins, Rondell Dorsey and Gage Porter.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.