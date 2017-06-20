Donald Ray Johnson, age 80, of Lone Pine

Donald Ray Johnson

LONE PINE - Funeral services for Donald Ray Johnson will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church with Rev. Steve Davis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Griffin Hill Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Johnson, age 80, of Lone Pine, passed away on Monday, June 19 2017 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center. Born on December 14, 1936, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and was a retired pastor from the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church, having served there for 26 years.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jon West; and his parents, Leroy and Hazel O'Quin Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paulette Franklin Johnson of Lone Pine; three daughters, Renee' (James) West of St. Landry, Denise (Donny) Manuel of Ville Platte and Paula (Corey) Vizinat of Broussard; one son, Kirk (Joie) Johnson of Gonzales; one sister, Diane (Butch) Lindsay of Cheneyville; two brothers, Bobbie (Kathy) Johnson of Westlake and Billie Johnson of Westlake; 11 grandchildren, Jaime Lohman, Jackson West, Lainey Broussard, Lauren Briggs, Annie Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Justin Braud, Jordan Vizinat, Maggie Vizinat, Jacob Vizinat and Justin Braud; and eleven great grandchildren, Tristan Manuel, Aubrey Briggs, Christian Broussard, Isabelle Broussard, Aubrea Lohman, Avery Lohman, Matthew Westin Lohman, Stella Braud, Siles Braud, Stella LaBarbera and Corina Raymond.