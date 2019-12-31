A Celebration of Life for Donald Taylor, Sr. of Effie will begin at 5:00pm on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura and will end at 10:00pm.

Donald Taylor, Sr., age 69, passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at his home in Effie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sharon Wade (Bradley) of Effie, Donald Taylor, Jr. of Hessmer, and Matthew Taylor (Penny Desselle); brothers, Albert Taylor and Charles Taylor; sisters, Annie Taylor Dauzat, Katheline Rachal, Rita Humphries, and Lita Taylor. He is survived by his seven children and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abbe & Lillian Marks Taylor.

Services

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Friday

January 3, 2020

5:00 PM

Escude Funeral Home

6608 Porterie St.

Mansura, LA 71350