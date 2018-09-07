Donald Thomas Jeansonne, age 85, of Poland

Donald Thomas Jeansonne

ALEXANDRIA - A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Donald Thomas Jeansonne at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at St. Rita Catholic Church in Alexandria with Rev. Daniel Hart officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Donald Thomas Jeansonne, age 85, of the Poland Community, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at his residence. Donald served in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict. He was a self-employed carpenter in the construction industry. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening; and he loved to go dancing especially during the Mardi Gras Holiday in Mamou and Eunice.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas L. and Ann Jeansonne; and one brother, John Jeansonne.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Laborde Jeansonne; his sons, Kenneth Jeansonne, Jeff Jeansonne, and David (Kayla) Jeansonne; his grandchildren, Craig Jeansonne and Krista Jeansonne; one sister, Lois Normand; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To extend online notes of condonlence to the Jeansonne Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.