Donald Veal, Jr., Simmesport native

Funeral services for Donald "DJ" Veal, Jr. of Houston, TX will begin at 12:00pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will follow at Pleasant Green Baptist Cemetery in Odenburg.

Donald Lee Veal, Jr. was born on May 31, 1992, to the union of Donald and the late Lee Veal in Alexandria, La.

Donald accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Donald received his formal education at Avoyelles High School. After graduation, he worked for Chase Bank and attended Houston Community College. We know that DJ is now with Mama "His Whole Heart", and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. Those who knew DJ, even just a little lost a.shining light in their lives. We love and miss you so much and you will be missed everyday.

Donald, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was recently preceded in death by his loving and devoted Mother, Lee Ester Veal.

He leaves to cherish his memory are his devoted father, Donald Veal Sr of Simmesport, La; two sisters, Valenssia Guillory (John) of Baton Rouge, La and Daneisha Veal of Pineville, La; niece, Debreona Legget and nephew, Greyson Guillory; foster sister, Kinsley Gipson; Godfather, Landry Valant, Sr.; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, God siblings, and many other great relatives and friends.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am until 12:00pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport (318-964-2324) 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369.