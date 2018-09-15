Donna Jean Albritton Ferguson, age 69, of Canton, Mississippi

Donna Jean Albritton Ferguson

CANTON, MISSISSIPPI - A Memorial Mass for Donna Jean Albritton Ferguson of Canton, Mississippi was offered on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton, Mississippi.

Donna Jean Albritton Ferguson, age 69, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Jean was born on December 14, 1948 to William and Ruth Albritton of Bunkie, Louisiana. She is a graduate of Bunkie High School and University of Louisiana - Monroe. Jean was employed by St Francis of Cabrini Hospital of Monroe, Louisiana and later, University of Mississippi Medical Center as a radiology technician and certified professional coder. She especially enjoyed her involvement in teaching and mentoring the students at the Medical Center. Jean committed herself to her family, and enjoyed spending her time serving others as she was actively involved in her church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the St. Dominic Hospital Auxiliary.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth Albritton.

She is survived by her husband, Derek Ferguson of Canton, Mississippi; children John William Carter, III of Boulder, Colorado, Derek Bradley Ferguson of Gulfport, Mississippi and Lauren Ferguson Mattiace (Richard) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; grandchildren Harrison Bradley Ferguson and Henry Scott Ferguson; sisters Katherine Albritton Manda (Edward) of Lawrence, Kansas, Mary Carolyn (John) Thoman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and William “Billy” A. Albritton, Jr of Alexandria; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or MD Anderson Cancer Center.