Donny Andress, 61, Cottonport

Memorial mass for Donny Andress of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Anthony “Fr. Raj” Dharmaraj officiating. Inurnment will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Donny Andress, age 61, passed away at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home of Mansura on Friday, September 25th, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Katie Andress of Baton Rouge; mother, Dora Andress of Cottonport, sister, Marie Thevenot of Ville Platte; brother, Steve Andress (Irma) of Cottonport. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Jeremy Andress, Rowdy Andress, Anna Fontenot, Maggie Eades, and Cain Thevenot.

He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Andress and sister, Joan Andress.

Visitation will begin 9:00am on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport. A rosary will be recited before mass.

