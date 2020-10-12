Dora Andress, 93, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Dora Andress of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. John Wiltse officiating and assisted by Rev. Anthony “Fr. Raj” Dharmaraj. Burial will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Dora Andress, age 93, passed away at her home in Cottonport surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, October 12th, 2020. Dora was a faithful servant to St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church and School all of her life. She was also a charter member of the Court Padre Pio #2141 of Cottonport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve Andress (Irma) of Cottonport, Marie Thevenot of Ville Platte; sister, Cynthia Lockhart (Selby); grandchildren, Jeremy Andress ( Leslie), Rowdy Andress (Rhonda), Katie Andress, Anna Fontenot (Billy), Maggie Eades (Pat), and Cain Thevenot; great-grandchildren, Cameron Andress, Connor Andress, Olivia Riviere (Zane), Rylee Andress, Ryder Andress, Reese Andress, Lia Launey, Andress Eades, Charley Eades; and her great-great-grandchild, Harper Riviere.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Andress; children, Joan Andress and Donny Andress; parents, Ogden & Dora Ducote; brothers, Denny Ducote, Jerry Ducote, Barton Ducote, and Francis “Joe” Ducote.

Visitation will begin 9:00am on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport. A rosary will be recited before mass at 10:40am.