Dora Aucoin Gaspard, age 77, of Dupont

Dora Gaspard

DUPONT - Funeral services for Dora Aucoin Gaspard will be held on Monday, August 14, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. Burial will take place in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum. Escude' Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Gaspard, 77, resident of Dupont, passed away on August 11, 2017 in Opelousas General Hospital. She was born on July 31, 1940.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gaspard; son, Timmy Gaspard; parents, Roman and Jane (Miller) Aucoin; and sisters, Eula, LouElla, and Grace.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Della Norris of Cottonport.