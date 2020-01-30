Funeral Services for Mrs. Dora Jean Cobbs will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Church of Deliverance in Marksville with Apostle June Barton officiating. Interment will be in Eternal Rest Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Dora Jean Cobbs, age 60, of Marksville, departed this life on January 25, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Agnes Wesley Norton; one brother, Roosevelt Norton, Jr. and one sister, Linda Norton Jones.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Lee W. Cobbs; one son, Dillenger Respert (Shanteria Murray); two daughters, KnyKada Harper-Cross (Caesha), Lashaun Cobbs; one brother, Marcel Roosevelt Norton; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be held at Church of Deliverance on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Travis Collins, Tonio Pierite, Michael Murray, John James, Samuel Simon and David Murray. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Cobbs, Dillenger Respert, Sr., Dillenger Respert, Jr. and ZaDairian Harper.