Dora Rabalais, age 78, of Angola and formerly of Simmesport

Dora G Rabalais

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Dora Rabalais, resident of Angola and formerly of Simmesport, will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will be at Christ the King Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Monday, October 16, 2017 beginning at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport and will resume Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Rosary will be held on Monday, at 6:30 p.m.

Dora G. Rabalais, age 78, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter. She was born on December 31, 1938.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Rabalais; parents, Maurice and Eugenia Graham; siblings, Ida Parks, Eugene Graham, Rita Hall, and Verley Weage.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son John (Tonia) Rabalais of Angola; and her grandsons, John B. (Monica) Rabalais of Angola and Austin Rabalais of Angola.