Doris Bullard Conner, age 91, of Center Point

Doris Bullard Conner

EFFIE - Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Bullard Conner will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Oak Grove Methodist Church in Effie at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carolyn Fletcher officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Methodist Church in Effie.

Mrs. Conner, age 91, of Center Point, passed away at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point on Friday, April 14, 2017. She was born on December 17, 1925.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mamie Rucker Bullard; husband, Curtis Conner; sons, Curtis Floyd Conner, Charles Otis Conner, and Wallace Ray Conner; brothers, Alton Bullard, Marion Bullard, Gene Bullard, Clayton Bullard, and Harry Bullard; and grandchild, David Shane Conner.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, David Conner of Yakima, Washington and Michael Conner of Center Point; one daughter, Beverly Lester of Hamilton, Texas; one sister, May Aymond of Effie; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

To extend online condolences to the Conner family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com