Doris Clayton Henry, age 60, of Bunkie

Funeral services for Doris Clayton Henry will be Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Amazon Baptist Church with Rev. Renwick Bacon officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Evergreen under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests the visitation be observed at the Amazon Baptist Church on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Ms. Henry, age 60, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018 in her residence. She was a Daughter of the Universal Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Clayton; her father, Lesley Clayton; her brother, Amos Clayton and her sister, Amel Clayton.

She is survived by her two daughters, Anjell Henry of Bunkie and Chesna Henry of Bunkie; her two sons, Bobby Henry of Phoenix, AZ and Jonathan Henry of Dallas, TX; her sister, Ruth Guice and her husband, Van, of Bunkie; three brothers, Frank Phillip and his wife, Shirley, of Baton Rouge, Algae Scimmons of Bunkie and Lester Clayton and wife, Jackie, of Bunkie; eight grandchildren, Dorothy Francisco, Katelyn Sampson, Jonathan Henry, Jr., Ashton Henry, Daniel Henry, Jeremiah Smith, Daniel Henry, Landon St. Andrew and Karson Henry.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Zachariah Guice, Jonathan Henry, Jabu Fontenot, Van Guice, Felix Malveaux and Jamarien Clayton. Honorary Pallbearers are Alan Phillip and Paul McBean.