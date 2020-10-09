Doris Ortolano, 88, Evergreen

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Doris Melancon Ortolano on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12 noon at the Church of then Little Flower in Evergreen with Fr. Ramaji Shoury officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. with a Rosary Service at 11:00 a.m.

Mrs. Ortolano, age 88, of Evergreen, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence. Doris was an active member of the Church of the Little Flower. She was always involved in church activities and enjoyed working the church fair each year. She was also a member of the Civic League of Evergreen. She loved going to the Avoyelles Council on Aging - Hessmer to visit with her friends everyday. In her free time she enjoyed playing pokeno and cards. Over the last few years she had the opportunity to travel and take vacations which she cherished. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ortolano; her daughter, Lynn Sawyer; her parents, Aubin and Emily Melancon and her two sisters, Audrey Huff and Esther Bragg.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Ortolano of Denham Springs and Suzanne Ortolano of Hickory Creek, TX; her son, Keith Ortolano of Gretna; her son-in-law, Tom Sawyer of Lafitte; nine grandchildren, Amanda Wightkin, Emily Wightkin, Michael Wightkin, Heather Royer, Thomas Sawyer, Dominique Gigandet, Lesley Loncaric, Keith Ortolano, Jr. and Chad Ortolano and fifteen great grandchildren.