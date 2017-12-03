Doris Redman

VANDALIA, ILLINOIS - Funeral services for Doris Redman were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Wallace-Carroll Funeral Home in Herrick, Illinois with Richard Corwin officiating. Burial was in Myers Cemetery in Herrick Township, Shelby County.

Doris Redman, age 85, of Vandalia, iIllinois, formerly of Herrick, Illinois died on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at her residence, with her family by her side. Mrs. Redman was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, 1932, in Bowling Green Township in Fayette County, the daughter of Ruby Jewel and Flossie Violet (Wasson) Beck. She married James ""Junior"" Redman on July 26, 1950, in Vandalia, Illinois; he died on May 11, 2008.

She was raised in Herrick, Illinois and graduated from Herrick High School with the class of 1950. She worked at Crane Packing in Vandalia, Illinois for 29 years, retiring in 1994, and she was a lifelong member of Herrick Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Survivors include sons, Roger (Melinda) Redman of Maroa, Illinois and Larry Redman of Shelbyville, Illinois; daughters, Pamela (Bonnie Ross) Hall of Ramsey, Illinois; Lila (Mitchell) Bordelon of Moreauville and Rebecca ""Becky"" Redman of Vandalia, Illinois; grandson, Keith (Chelsea) Redman of Perry, Oklahoma; granddaughters, Holly (Les) Smith of Vandalia, Illinois and Danielle (Norbett) Mayeaux of Livingston; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Betty) Beck of Prairieville.