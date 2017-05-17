Doris Vivian Pegues, age 93, of Austin, Texas

Doris Vivian Pegues

EFFIE - Graveside services for Mrs. Doris Pegues will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Richey Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Mrs. Pegues, age 93, of Deville, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in Gracy Woods Nursing Home, Austin, Texas. Born on January 15, 1924, Doris was a native of central Louisiana. She was a retired school teacher after 20 years of service. She was a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University.

Mrs. Pegues is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Kitty Hooper; her husband, Paul Leonard Pegues, Sr.; her sisters, Wilma Hooper, Marie Jenkins; and her sons, David Pegues and Paul Pegues, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Susan (Woody) Cook of Plano, Texas, Lori (David) Crutcher of Austin, Texas; her son, Kern (Marilyn) Pegues of Trenton, Texas; her sister, Ruby Merchant Paul of Glenmora; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kern Pegues, 606 County Rd 4444, Trenton, Texas 75490, to establish a scholarship fund in her memory. This will be awarded to a graduating high school student pursuing a career in elementary education.

