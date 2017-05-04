Doris Wilson, age 79, of Marrero, former resident of Simmesport

Doris Wilson

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Doris Zimmer Wilson of Marrero, former resident of Simmesport, will take place at the Evangelical Methodist Church of Simmesport on Saturday, May 6, 2017 beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will commence at the church cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also take place at the church that morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Doris, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. She was born on July 7, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois Zimmer and Daisy Louise Bonnette Jackson; brother, Earl Zimmer; sister, Verdie (Delmar) Brouillette.

She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Wilson of Marrero; son, Daryl (Bonnie) Johnston of Grand Bay, Alabama; sister, Carmen (James) Smith; grandchildren, Carrie (Matt) Diamond, Kenny (Julie) Johnston, Kristen Johnston; her nine great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews: Donald Ray (Cindy) Brouillette, Janet (Robbie) Strong, Kevin (Carolyn) Brouillette, Janice (Jim) Reed, and Ferral Ann (Stanley) Ortman.