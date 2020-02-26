Dorothy “Bibby” Scallan Lafargue, age 96, a long-time resident of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy “Bibby” Scallan Lafargue will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville.

Dorothy “Bibby” Scallan Lafargue, a long-time resident of Marksville, born on April 24, 1923, passed away on the 24th day of February in the year of our Lord 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Lafargue; her parents, Ogere and Eva Scallan; three siblings, Herman “Hip” Scallan, Kate Scallan Chatelain, O.J. Scallan, Jr. and two grandchildren, Stacey Nolan and Brady Louis Lafargue.

She married Edwin Louis Lafargue during World War II in 1943 and together they had four baby boomer children over their 54 years of marriage, all of whom graduated from LSU.

“Bibby” as she was fondly known by family and friends, was a stay at home mom who tended to the needs of her husband and children. She loved to cook, sew beautiful clothes and oversee traditional Saturday night get togethers at her home. Her favorite day of the week was Monday because she would get together with her friends and play Bridge…something she truly loved.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Carol Lafargue of Baton Rouge, Susan Lafargue Maillet, Edwin L. “Pockey” Lafargue (Karen), David E. Lafargue (Minnie), all of Marksville; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Oak Mont Assisted Living and All Saints Hospice for their great care and love given to Bibby during her time of need.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in memory of “Bibby”, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online at stjude.org/memorial.