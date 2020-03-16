Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Ann Dauzat will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Ingram officiating. Interment will be in Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifth Ward.

Dorothy Ann Dauzat, age 83, resident of Pineville, formerly of Fifth Ward, departed this life on March 9, 2020 at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Eola Gagnard Dauzat; brother, Ray Dauzat.

Dorothy served as a Resident Training Specialist at Pinecrest Supports and Service Center for many years before retiring in 2000. She was a faithful member of Marksville Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening, going on family outings and fishing trips.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Ethan Young (Susan) of Deville, Michael Dauzat of Pineville, Eric Dauzat (Suzanna) of Pineville; one daughter, Mona Bascomb of Ball; one sister, Patsy Bennette of Macon, Georgia; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lance Dauzat, Tyler Dauzat, Byron Nugent, Shelton Nugent, Matt Pitre and Brock Tyson.