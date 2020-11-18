Dorothy Bordelon, 95, Mansura

Graveside Services for Dorothy Ann Bordelon of Mansura will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday, 18, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating.

Dorothy Ann Bordelon, age 95, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sandra Rainbolt of Campbellsburg, IN; granddaughters, Sherry Day and Linda Staples both of Memphis, TN; sister, Earline Daigrepont of Hessmer; 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray Bordelon; parents, Lones & Dora Normand; sisters, Maude, Helen, & Ruby; brothers, Henry, Merlin, & James Wade.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) in Mansura.