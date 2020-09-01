Dorothy Brouillette, 95, Simmesport

Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Brouillette will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Christ the King Church, Simmesport with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Interment will be held in Christ the King Cemetery in Simmesport under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mrs. Brouillette, age 95, of Simmesport, departed this life on August 31, 2020 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Brouillette; parents Paul and Lola Barr Rodriguez; one brother Elliot Hinton; three sisters, Jean McFarland, Mamie Starnes, and Ella Mae Hudgins.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Nancy Devillier of Port Barre, LA, and Jaunita Smith (Kenneth) of Simmesport, LA; grandchildren, Wade, Charmian, Stephen, Shelia, Shana, and Scotty; great grandchildren, Heidi, Hope, Tyler, Chris, Amber, Joel, Chelsea, Dillon, Shelby, Kaleb, Kallie, Lydia, Sadie and Ashley; great great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brett, Ellie, Julie, Jocylyn, Steele, Raiden, Hailie and Ryder.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Shana Theriot, Charmian Bernard, Stephen Smith, Heidi Grimes, Tyler Wrightstone, Wade Bernard, Kaleb Stelly, Joel Bernard, and Dillon Bernard. Honored to serve as Crossbearers will be Hope Theriot and Heidi Grimes.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church.