Dorothy Daigrepont Chenevert, age 84, of Hessmer

Dorothy Daigrepont Chenevert

HESSMER - Graveside Services for Dorothy Daigrepont Chenevert will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum #2 in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Family will visit with friends and family starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the mausoleum.

Mrs. Chenevert, age 84, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at The Oak Care Center in Pineville. Born on March 29, 1933, she was a retired social worker with the Headstart program.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brantley Joseph Chenevert; and two daughters, Kathleen C. Thomas and Tray Anne Chenevert.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy C. (Frank, III) Lena of Fort Worth, Texas and Pamela (Rusty) Jackson of Alexandria; her brother, William (Shirley) Daigrepont of Hessmer; her sister, Linda D. (Bill) Dore of Arnaudville; her grandchildren, Blake (Erica) Lena of Fort Worth, Texas, Casey (Edson) Villaseñor of Fort Worth, Texas and Courtney Rowland of Houston, Texas; and one great grandchild, Ethan Villaseñor.