Dorothy Davis Sadler Harper, age 101, of Bunkie

Dorothy Davis Sadler Harper

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Dorothy Davis Sadler Harper will be held at 11 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Harper passed away at The Bunkie General Hospital on Monday, January 29, 2018 at the age of 101. Born on September 25, 1916, she was a founding member of the Eola Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Dot was also a member of the American Business Women Association.

She is preceded in death by her husbands; V.P. “Dub” Davis, T.C. Sadler and Buster Harper; a son, Rayburn Davis; a daughter, Anita D. Johnston Fletcher; a grandson, John Johnston; her parents, Charles D. and Callie Harrell Willis; siblings, Curley D. Willis, Wilbur Willis, Leonard Willis, Adele W. Teer, Audrey W. Coco, Evelyn W. Bordelon, and Ada Willis.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy D. (Marvin) Thevenot of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Ora W. Kincheloe Vanek of Sheridan, Texas and Vera W. Tesch of Weimer, Texas; her grandchildren, Jill Wilkerson, Jane Moore, Wesley Moore, Rindy Guichard and Dalisa Couvillon; seven great-grandchildren; her step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

