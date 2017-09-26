Dorothy Jane Fisher, age 61, of Morrow

Dorothy Jane Fisher

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Dorothy “Dot” Jane Fisher were held Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie with Rev. Brian Johnston officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Big Cane Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

Ms. Fisher, age 61, of Morrow, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette. Born on August 10, 1956, she was a graduate of the class of 1974 at Morrow High School and was a beloved Title I Teacher's Aide for Morrow Elementary School. She was everyone's friend, mother and teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoover and Claudia Fisher; her brother, Herbert Hoover “Junebug” Fisher; and her niece, Amanda Moore.

She is survived by her daughter, Jazzie “Jessica” (Timothy) Holt of Morrow; her brother, Ernest (Jeanette) Whitacre of Morrow and her two grandchildren, Andi Simmons and Justin Simmons.