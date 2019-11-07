Dorothy Jane Rock, age 75, of Hessmer

Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Jane Rock will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Rock, age 75, of Hessmer departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Hessmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin Lachney, Sr. and Ola Gaspard Lachney; brothers, Austin Lachney, Jr., Alton Lachney; and sister, Doris Juneau.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Sherry R. Hukins (Chad) of Hessmer, Stacey Rock of Pineville; stepson, Keith Manual (Cynthia) of Marksville; two brothers, Cleveland Lachney of Marksville, Gerald Lachney of Pineville; one sister, Lorraine Jeansonne of Hamburg; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 12 noon until time of services at 2:00 p.m.