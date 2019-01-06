Visitation for Mrs. Dorothy L. Michot of Hessmer will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 beginning at 5pm until 9pm with a rosary prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning at 8am. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 beginning at 10am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Dorothy L. Michot, age 84, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Michot; her parents, Robert J. Lambert & Emma Aymond Lambert.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Villemarette and her husband, Bruce of Hessmer and her granddaughter, Emily Villemarette of Hessmer.

In Dorothy’s younger years, she worked hard helping her husband farm sweet potatoes. All her life, she was a devout Catholic. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be missed dearly.