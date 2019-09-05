Dorothy Lee (Paul) Spinks, native of Marksville

Dorothy L. Spinks

EDNA, KANSAS — Dorothy L. Spinks of rural Edna passed away at her home at 9:38 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. After 93 years of life, she has finished her course. She had a tender loving spirit and was known for her hospitality and generosity to all.

She was born on April 16, 1926, in Marksville, Louisiana, to Haywood Lincoln Paul and Helen (Edwards) Paul. She grew up in Marksville and attended schools there. She graduated from Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana, with a degree in English.

Mrs. Spinks was a homemaker and mother and worked as an English teacher, music teacher and an employee of the U.S. Postal Service at various times in her life.

She kept a beautiful home and loved to cook. She had many interests including music, art, poetry and sewing. She was accomplished in playing the piano and oil painting. She regarded raising her children and taking care of her husband as a high calling in life. Most of all she loved God and sought to please him in how she lived. She was a member of Church of God and faithfully attended services as long as her health permitted.

She and Hartley W. Spinks were married on April 1, 1951, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2004.

She is survived by her three children, Mark Spinks and his wife, Elois, of Jefferson, Oregon, Byron Spinks and his wife, Lynette, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Eileen Eck and her husband, Ivan, of Edna; nine grandchildren, Coquetta Erickson (Joel), Abigail Danielsen (Johnathan), Adriane Caskey (Chad), Andrew Spinks, Katerin Spinks, Heidi Eck, Trisdan Eck (Valerie), Levi Eck (Lindsey) and Mecia Miles (Anthony); and 17 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Judith, Evangeline, Esperanza, Autumn Grace, Ellianna, Emily, Andre, Aiyden, Ethan, Lilah, Titus, Asher, Linus, David, Dustin and Ellie.

Family and friends of Dorothy Lee (Paul) Spinks will commemorate her life at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rose-Neath Southside chapel, Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.