Dorothy Mae Celestine Frazier, age 84, of Port Arthur, Texas

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Celestine Frazier

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS – Religious services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Celestine Frazier were held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at 11 a.m., at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas, where Reverend Randy Vaughn officiated. Committal services followed in Live Oak Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hannah Funeral Home, Inc., of Port Arthur, Texas.

Mrs. Frazier, age 84 of Port Arthur, Texas departed her earthly life at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Born in Mansura, on June 16, 1933, Dorothy grew up in Bunkie. Later in life, she moved to Port Arthur, Texas, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School. In the professional arena, Mrs. Frazier retired from the Port Arthur Independent School District after twenty (20) years of service as a custodian. She worked to inspire children, building them up with confidence and surrounding them with love. Dorothy also developed a passion for photography. Being behind the lens of the camera became home to her. To complete her work she would also have the photos developed, dated, and delivered to various family and friends. Being a good servant of the Lord was vital to Dorothy. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, where she was an active participant of the ushers’ ministry and the “Seniors Alive” committee. Even though Mt. Sinai was her home church, she found joy in attending churches of various faiths, for she knew wherever she was the Lord would be present.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George Frazier, Jr.; one son, Eric Frazier; and one brother, Calvin Celestine.

Survivors include two daughters, June Aiken of Port Arthur, Texas and Lydia Briscoe of San Antonio, Texas; one son, Kenneth Frazier of Port Arthur, Texas; eight sisters, Queen Esther Foster of Bunkie, Josephine White of Keithville, Elvira Oby of Goudeau, Annette Marie Celestine of Cottonport, Mae Pearl Gaines of Cottonport, Ruth Dailey of Cottonport, Virgie Celestine of Cottonport, and Leola Morris of Cottonport; six brothers, Jimmie Adams of Katy, Texas, Percy Celestine, Jr., of Evergreen, Collin Celestine of Cottonport, Curtis Celestine of Cottonport, Emile Celestine of Cottonport, and Stanley Celestine, Sr. of Cottonport; two foster brothers, Robert Hill, Jr. of California and Emerick Dauzart, Jr., of California; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Active pallbearers honored to serve were Ashton Aiken, Jerald Aiken-Martin, Jeremy Lavergne, D’Vaunte Pete, DaRon Briscoe, and Terrance Gadison.