Dorothy Mae Wise, age 63, of Marksville

Dorothy Mae Wise

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Mae Dupuy Wise will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Ray Wells officiating. Interment will be in Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, February 16, 2018 until shortly before service.

Ms. Wise, age 63. passed away at Dubois Hospital in Alexandria on Sunday, February 12, 2018. She was born on November 8, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Bessie Smith Dupuy; son, Jody Lemoine; sisters, Sandra Cooper, Janet Channel and Diana Laborde; and her grandparents who raised her, Leon and Eunice Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory include her fiancé, Wayne Aymond of Hessmer; daughters, Samantha Guillot of Marksville, Pamela Lemoine of Florida; brothers, Harvey Laborde, Johnny Laborde, Blaine Laborde, all of Bunkie; five grandchildren, Casey, Amie, Laken, Brittany; and Lacey; five great-grandchildren, Quincey, Elijah, Ashanti, Maria, and Chance.

