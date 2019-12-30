A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Dorothy Boulet Deville on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pine Prairie with Fr. Mayne officiating. Burial will follow in the Addison Johnson Cemetery in Chicot under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Peter's Church Hall on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Dorothy Marie Boulet Deville, age 83 passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Ville Platte, LA. She was born June 29, 1936 in Welch, LA. to Alpha and Lelia Mott Boulet. She married Harold Henry Deville January 24, 1954. Dorothy retired from Pinecrest State School after many fulfilling years of work. She lived a full life traveling and spending time with grandchildren, nieces, and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lelia and father, Alpha, and her sister, Grace.

She is survived by her husband, Harold; her sons Carlton and wife, Barbara Craft Deville and Carl and wife, Janice Vidrine Deville; her grandchildren Robert (Kim) Deville, Katrina (Jarred) Courville, Brandon Deville, Tami (Casey) Mire, Courtney (Richard) Graham, Heather Johnson and Amanda Patterson. Dorothy was very proud of her 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pall bearers will be Robert Deville, Jarred Courville, Brandon Deville, Casey Mire, Richard Graham, and Louis Deville.