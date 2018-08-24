Dorothy Mary Couvillion Brannon, age 94, of Marksville

Dorothy Couvillion Brannon

MARKSVILLE - Memorial Services for Dorothy Mary Couvillion Brannon of Marksville will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Marksville on Saturday, September 1, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. Inurnment will commence at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Dorothy Mary Couvillion Brannon, age 94, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Rivere De Soleil of Mansura. She was born on August 23, 1924.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Edward L. Brannon, Sr.; parents, Adolph Couvillion and Mary Lacky Goux Couvillion of Marksville; son, Edward L. Brannon, Jr; sister, Mae Couvillion Whitehead; brother, Wilbert Couvillion; and great-great-grandchild, Brian.

She is survived by her daughters, Lora Brannon of Mansura, Karen Brannon of Marksville, Leila Ducote of Marksville; eight grandchildren: Paul, Quinn, Bridget, Clint, Anthonia, Tiffiny, Edward III and Khristopher; 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.