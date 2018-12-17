Dorothy Price, 99, Tennessee

Funeral services for Dorothy Price will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Price, age 99 of Christiana, TN, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Liberty Price; her parents, Charlie M. and Eva Brinkley Keller; brothers, Charlie Keller, Jr. and Clayton Keller and two sisters, Frances Keller Dowden and Viola Keller Dickerson.

Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy Lillian Price Welch and husband Karl Wayne of Christiana, TN; a sister, Coleen K. Hardin and husband Curtis of Baton Rouge; her grandchildren, Gary and Jessica Welch, Karleen W. and Jason Lindsey, and Jessica Welch; great-grandchildren, Spencer Welch, Monroe Welch, Hannah Lindsey, Sarah Lindsey, Bethany Lindsey, Josh Lindsey, Ben Mahaffey, Maggie Mahaffey, Jesse Mahaffey and Joey Welch.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home.

