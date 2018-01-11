Dorothy Vivian Taylor Warren, age 81, of Mansura

Dorothy V. Warren

MANSURA - Funeral services Dorothy Vivian Taylor Warren of Mansura will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 12, 2018 at Hessmer Baptist Church with interment at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Mansura at a later date.

Visitation will be held starting at 9 a.m. until services on Friday, January 12, 2018, at Hessmer Baptist Church.

Dorothy Vivian Taylor Warren, age 81, went to her heavenly home on January 9, 2018. She was born April 18, 1936 to Marion W. Taylor and Lucille Whitten Taylor in Senatobia, Mississippi.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie M. Warren; her parents; three brothers, Marion Travis, James Walter and William Arthur Taylor; one son, Claude R. (Rodney) Steele, Jr.; and two step-daughters, Linda Tilley and Judy Cole.

Survivors include two daughters, Annette (Kenny) Voyles of Gilmore, Arkansas and Theresa (Wilson) Romero of New Iberia; two sons, Robert (Marie) Warren of Mansura and Dalvin (Tina) Warren of Mansura; step-son, Bonnie (Butch) Warren of Melbourne, Arkansas; two step-daughters, Patricia Peterson of Blytheville Arkansas and Brenda Brown of Blytheville, Arkansas; one sister, Marion (Cecil) Bearden of Truman, Arkansas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.