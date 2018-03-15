Douglas James Charrier, age 71, of Hessmer

Douglas James Charrier

HESSMER - Memorial services for Douglas James Charrier will post when time and date are finalized. Memorial services will be held at Melancon Funeral Home with entombment to follow in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. Charrier, age 71, of Hessmer, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Bailey Place. Born on October 24, 146, he was a retired teacher with 33 years of teaching with the Avoyelles Parish School System. He considered teaching to be a joy not a job. He received his BA, Masters, Masters +30, Reading Specialist and Education Specialist for Northwestern State University. He had a Superior rating in the Louisiana Teachers Evaluation Program. He loved computers - both to learn and to teach computer literacy. He was a member of Woodman of the World and the Avoyelles Teachers Association. He loved to spend time with his family. He was a simple man who loved God, his family, life and people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Hazel Charrier; and his sister, Juanita Shivers.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Molly Charrier of Hessmer; and his son, Jacques Charrier of Hessmer.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America - 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor - New York, NY 10001 - 866-232-8484 or www,alzfdn.org