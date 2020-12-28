Douglas Pringle, 91, Forest Hill

Graveside services for Douglas Pringle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Paul Cemetery in Forest Hill with Bro. Wayne Painter officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Pringle, age 91 of Forest Hill, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Pringle was a truck driver for many years. He then went into farming until he retired. Upon retiring he went to work as the business manager of the Bayou Robert Co-op in Lecompte.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frankie B. Pringle; his parents, James and Louise Hudnall Pringle; and his siblings, Margie Gerzema, Charles Pringle, Doris stokes, Louise VanMol, and Eloise Younger.

Survivors include his children, Lona P. Foote and husband Greg of Cheneyville, James “Pat” Pringle and wife Mary of Forest Hill, Jeanette P. Barnett of Forest Hill, Steven Pringle and wife Vicky of Forest Hill and LeeAnn Young and husband Jon of Delhi; grandchildren, Casey Foote, Joshua Foote, Stephanie Lamkin, Tyler Pringle, Mika Barnett, Tegan Barnett, Timothy Young and Toby Young; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will include; Pat Pringle, Steven Pringle, Tyler Pringle, Mika Barnett, Greg Foote and John Young.