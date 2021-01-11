Dr. Alice Laborde, 73, Fifth Ward native

Graveside services for Dr. Alice Louisa Laborde will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Langeland Funeral Home in Kalamazoo, Michigan and Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Dr. Alice, age 73, a resident of Kalamazoo, Michigan, formerly of Fifth Ward, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Bronson Medical Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Dr. Alice was a scientist and worked for major pharmaceutical companies throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Leona Kelone Laborde and sister, Camilla Laborde.

Those left to cherish her memory include her nephew, Guy Milazzo, Jr. (Tammy) of Fifth Ward; two nieces, Jessica Phillips (Clay) of Boyce and Brianna Fisher (Josh) of Benton, Arkansas.