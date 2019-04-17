A Service of Distinction and Honor was held for Dr. Bessie Ruth Foster on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at King’s Funeral Home in Ruston, LA, where Reverend Douglas Houston officiated. Burial followed in Second Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Bunkie, LA.

Dr. Bessie Ruth Foster, age 82, a native of Bunkie and a resident of Grambling, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1936, in Bay Hills, Louisiana, a small farming area outside of Bunkie, to the late Theodore Foster, Sr. and Catherine Mayes Foster.

Bessie graduated with the honor of being Valedictorian of her class from Bunkie Colored High School. After high school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Grambling College in 1956. Her first tenure as an educator was at Morehouse High School in Morehouse Parish for a short while. In 1961, she obtained a M.S. degree from Oregon State University. Bessie then graduated from Harvard University in 1962 with an additional M.S. degree. After acquiring her advanced degrees, she was employed at Grambling College as a Science Professor. On June 6, 1969, Bessie earned her Ph.D. from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dr. Foster retired from Grambling State University in 1987. Her retirement was enhanced with her establishing a church with services being held at her home. She also engaged in delivering spiritual messages/lectures in the United States and Africa. Her second love was gardening. She was famous for her growing of Caladiums.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Amy Collier, Essie Mae Foster, Francis Foster, and Gladys Foster; her brothers, Theodore Foster, Jr., Anderson Foster, and Curtis Foster.

She leaves to cherish her memory: one (1) sister, Rose Johnson of Alexandria, LA; three (3) brothers, Jessie Foster of Alexandria, LA. Johnny Foster of Houston, TX, and Robert Foster of Sulphur, LA; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, and associates.

Active pallbearers were Jessie Foster, Robert Foster, Napoleon Johnson III, Cam Johnson, Bruce Jackson, and Johnny Foster.