Dr. Irby Paul Dupont OD, MD (1927 - 2020)

Dr. Irby Paul Dupont, OD, MD, age 92, peacefully passed away on March 7, 2020 at The Crossing of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge a few days after experiencing a small stroke.

He was passionate about helping the visually impaired and generally improving vision for all. He loved telling jokes (master of the pun), fishing, dancing, LSU football, feeding the ducks at the LSU lakes, and his dogs. In his younger days, he was a member of a barbershop quartet and loved playing the trumpet. His favorite song was "You are My Sunshine", which he sang one last time shortly before passing.

He was born on May 12, 1927, during The Great Flood on the day that the levees broke in Simmesport, LA. The federal government moved his mother, in labor, on the back of a wagon, drawn by a mule, over to his grandparents' home in Bunkie, LA. The Dupont home, already filled with flood refugees, forced his parents to deliver Irby in the garage with 5 siblings running around. His historical birth gave him purpose. Graduating in the class of 1944, Simmesport High, he was 1 year too young to serve in World War II with his brothers, so he finished Pre-Med at LSU and graduated with Honors from the Southern School of Optometry, Memphis, TN, then later earned a medical degree from the University of Health Sciences, Antigua, West Indies.

He practiced Optometry for 67 years in Baton Rouge. Dr. Dupont has been a member of the American Academy of Optometrists since 1948, making him one of the first Optometrists in the state of Louisiana. Dr. Dupont published in professional journals as one of the country's pioneers in the development and fitting of contact lenses. He served as President of the Louisiana Association of Optometrists and received the Optometrist of the Year Award. He was chosen to participate in the Harvard Longitudinal Study of Healthcare Professionals for over 35 years.

He was a member of Lions Clubs International since 1948 serving offices in the North Baton Rouge Club and the Lions Club of Baton Rouge "Downtown", through which he provided complimentary vision services to the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired. He served as President of the Board of the Lions Camp for Crippled Children and received the Lion of the Year Award. Irby joined the Knights of Columbus in 1949. He belonged to KC Council 13632 and was a 4th Degree Knight of Assembly 2241. He was a member of the Equestrian Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. In 1948, he joined the Mardi Gras Krewe of Tucumcari. He was a member of Friends of French Studies at LSU.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Blanche Rabalais Dupont, and siblings, Lee, Clayton, and Edwin Dupont, and Florence Couvillion and Corinne Chenevert.

Dr. Dupont is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Betty Walters Dupont, a sister Betty Stevenson, 2 sons, David and Daniel Dupont, 2 daughters, Denise Dupont and Dawn Dupont Kinkade (Brendan), 1 stepson, Edward Sellers (Ashley), and 1 sister-in-law, Bonnie Sarver. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Robert and Hope Hindmarch, Arden and Kate Kinkade, and Nathan Sellers. His services will be at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St., Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14 from 9 to 11 am with a Mass at 11 am. Reception follows. Cemetery arrangements will be scheduled at a later time in Lafayette, LA. Irby's honorary pallbearers are his sons, David, Daniel, Edward, and Brendan; his godchildren, Lee, James, and John Dupont, Lindsey Stevenson, Warren and Alfred Couvillion, Connie Mobley, and friends, Joseph Bodi, and Joseph Lotwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children at 292 L Beauford Dr, Anacoco, LA 71403 or at https://www.lionscamp.org/donate.