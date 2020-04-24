Dr James Andries, retired Marksville veterinarian

Private Graveside Services for James Kenneth Andries, DVM will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Fr. Adam Travis officiating. Burial will follow under the direction and Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Dr. Andries, age 92, of Lecompte, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a US Navy veteran and graduated from Texas A&M in Veterinary Medicine. He practiced veterinary medicine in Marksville for over thirty years. He enjoyed his memberships in the American, Louisiana and Cenla Veterinary Medical Associations; the Cenla Daylily Society and the Avoyelles and Louisiana Cattlemen's Associations. He was also a member of the St. Martin Catholic Church in Lecompte.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Julia Andries; six brothers, Conrad, Vincent, Jerome, Marshal, Arial "Bud" and Leo and five sisters, Blanche Melder, Gertrude Andries, Mary Alice Andries, Agnes Rita Robert and Elizabeth Charpentier.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Emma Daisy Lard Andries of Lecompte; his daughter, Diane Gleason and husband, Dennis, of Richland, WA; his two sons, J. Kenneth Andries, Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Lecompte and Paul Andries and his wife, Jeannie of Pineville; five grandchildren, Christine (Cody) Meshell, Jacob (Stephanie) Andries, Christopher Davidson, Ryan (Brady) Davidson and Savannah Andries and eight great grandchildren.