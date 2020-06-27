Dub Brazzel, 82, Bayou Jacque

Funeral services for Dub Brazzel will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ with Bros. David and Danny Broussard officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Brazzel, age 82 of Bayou Jacque, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. and Dolly Mae Huddleston Brazzel; and a sister, Jean McCann.

Survivors include his children, Connie Brazzel of Bayou Jacque, Frank Brazzel and wife Marie of Ville Platte and Wayne Brazzel and wife Marsha of Big Cane; his brother, C.D. Brazzel of Natchitoches; his sisters, Allie Mae McClendan of Elmer, Louise Courtney of Gun Barrel City, TX and Josephine Payne of Gun Barrel City, TX; his grandchildren, Nicole Carter, Jessica Lindsey, Brittney Allen, Austin Brazzel and Corey Brazzel; and great-grandchildren, Layn, Layken, Sarahlyn, Ashton and Lukas.

Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ Cemetery.