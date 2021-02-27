Durward McGee, 84, Lecompte

Graveside services for Durward McGee will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ Cemetery with Don McGee officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. McGee, age 84, of Lecompte, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in his residence. He was a retired game warden with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Vidrine McGee of Lecompte; his two daughters, Rhonda Sue Noonan and husband, Jim, of Kansas City, MO and Marlene Phares and husband, Vic, of Shreveport; his son, Jeff McGee and wife, Carol Holton, of Alexandria; his sister, Elaine Jolibois of Bayou Jack; his two brothers, Dennis McGee and wife, Bobbie, of Denham Springs and Don McGee and wife, Valerie, of Amite and three grandchildren.